undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Logan Airport runway reopens with fresh new safety system
By Thea DiGiammerino,9 days ago
Planes are once again taking off from Runway 27 at Boston's Logan International Airport after months of construction work, Massport announced on Friday. The runway closure was a rare move to make safety upgrades and was a source of frequent and predicted delays at the airport. Crews worked 24/7 to complete the project and get the runway reopened ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
4