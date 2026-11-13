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Robyn Taylor Exits WPDH
By Lance Venta,9 days ago
Taylor had retired from the station in July 2025 for medical reasons, but would return just three months later contributing some segments to her former morning show and anchoring the 10am hour. She noted on social media, “First of all, THIS WAS NOT MY DECISION… The powers that be at WDH have decided it was time for me to hang up my headphones. I’d be on the air forever if they let me, but they won’t. Thank you so much for being there with me just about everyday of my adult life. Listeners = friends. I love you.”
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