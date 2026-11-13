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California cancer institute backed by Larry Ellison plans major layoffs
By Tribune News Service,9 days ago
The Ellison Medical Institute — a cancer research center funded by tech mogul Larry Ellison — will cut a chunk of its staff in a couple of months. The Los Angeles-based research center, led by its founding chief executive and oncologist, David Agus, plans to permanently lay off 88 employees in January, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Nov. 4.