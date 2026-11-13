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Second person arrested in connection with Byron Street shooting after man was dragged and shot
By WBRZ Staff,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old along Byron Street. According to jail records, Daeveione Talbert was arrested on first-degree murder charges following the fatal Oct. 10 shooting of 29-year-old Jaymirus Stewart. According to arrest records, Stewart was allegedly...