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Get 1st Round 2026 Georgia high school football playoff scores LIVE for November 13, 2026
9 days ago
The 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs are here and High School Football America is your source for LIVE scores through the first round played on November 13, 2026. HSFA has partnered with ScoreStream for LIVE playoffs scores from the opening through the 2026 state championships that will once again be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.