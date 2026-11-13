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Moore Announces Leadership Changes Across Five Maryland Cabinet Posts
By John Collins,9 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore has announced leadership changes across five Maryland Cabinet posts since the Nov. 3 election, naming acting or interim leaders for the offices overseeing the environment, emergency management, public safety and corrections, veterans and military families, and the secretary of state. Three transitions took...
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