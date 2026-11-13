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INTERVIEW: The Chippewa Valley’s Old Abe featured in a new book
By Deedee El bego,9 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may know Old Abe as the mascot of Eau Claire Memorial High school—or as the namesake of a Wisconsin State Trail. Yet, the bald eagle’s story goes all the way back to the Civil War. Chippewa Valley author Becky Adamski Krische brings that history to life in her essay “Old Abe: a Wisconsin eagle,” featured in the new anthology A harvest of vintage Wisconsin.