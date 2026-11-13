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Bharat Bhavan restaurant planned for Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander
By David Flash,9 days ago
A restaurant named Bharat Bhavan Austin is planned for the Republic Trails Retail Center on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander, according to state records. The restaurant will occupy about 9,200 square feet at 15513 Ronald Reagan Blvd. Interior work is expected to begin in late November and wrap up in June 2027. An opening date has yet to be announced.