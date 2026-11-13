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Bundibugyo Ebola in the DRC: What Puts Frontline Health Workers at Risk?
7 days ago
Health worker infections, threats against response teams, and gaps in triage are straining the DRC’s Ebola response. What can infection preventionists learn about protecting staff and keeping essential services open?. Frontline workers drive every outbreak response. Long before higher-level interventions arrive, nurses, physicians, lab technicians, and burial teams protect...