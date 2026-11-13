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Live-fire training Nov. 17-19 in the Northgate neighborhood
By Kaila Lafferty,9 days ago
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is conducting live-fire training exercises at a vacant residential complex in the Northgate neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 19 at 1st Ave. NE between NE Northgate Way & NE 112th St. Live-fire training is an opportunity for new firefighters to work with our officers and face real fire scenarios in a controlled setting.