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American Fork honors veterans in moving tribute to service and sacrifice
By April Slaughter,9 days ago
American Fork’s Veterans Day ceremony brought a sense of pride and gratitude to the Alpine Tabernacle on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The Timpanogos Chorale delivered an exceptional musical performance, while recognizing veterans in attendance and reading the names of local service members who lost their lives made the morning especially poignant.
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