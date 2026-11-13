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Former Nintendo Staff Say The Legend of Zelda Was in Serious Trouble Before Breath of the Wild
By Vladislav Nikolaev,9 days ago
Former Nintendo employees Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang revealed that prior to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there was serious internal concern over the franchise's declining popularity. According to Ellis, internal data showed that audience interest was fading with each new entry, and the influx of newcomers had practically dried up.