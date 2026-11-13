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Another Grand Theft Auto 6 Video Surfaces Featuring a Convoy of Supercars
By Vladislav Nikolaev,8 days ago
Much like the previous two videos posted on November 11 and 12, the new footage is shot vertically in first-person, seemingly captured using an in-game smartphone camera. The campaign continues to play off Rockstar’s real-life promotional stunt in Miami back in October, when a convoy of custom cars cruised down Ocean Drive. With each new clip, the developers are recreating those exact scenes in-game from different angles.