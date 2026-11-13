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Can Amanda Seyfried Get an Oscar Nomination for a Documentary? Globes, BAFTA and SAG Deem Her Ineligible
By Jordan Ruimy,9 days ago
This is one of the stranger awards stories of the season, and opinion seems split on it. Amanda Seyfried could be in the Oscar supporting actress conversation for a documentary. She's playing Elizabeth Holmes again, four years after winning the Emmy for the same role in “The Dropout.” This time it's in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's acclaimed “You Can See Everything.”