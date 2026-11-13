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Guerry Smith predicts the outcome of Tulane's trip to Rice to face the 1-8 Owls
By GUERRY SMITH,9 days ago
Look for a much more disciplined effort by Tulane coming off the debacle against Tulsa, but nothing has come easily for the Green Wave this year. It needed big fourth-quarter plays to beat South Alabama and Southern Miss, a fourth-down conversion to hold on against Memphis and a late comeback to overcome Charlotte in overtime. Despite its eight-game losing streak, Rice is playing better than all of those teams except Memphis, and it’s biggest strength (breakaway runs) matches up well with Tulane’s propensity to give up big plays. Does the Wave have enough confidence to pull out a nail-biter? Doubtful.