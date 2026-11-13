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Illinois vs UCLA Odds: Spread, Matchup, and Touchdown Props for Friday’s B1G Battle in Pasadena
By Brian Twining,9 days ago
Friday night’s college football spotlight shines on Pasadena for Illinois vs UCLA, where the Bruins look to protect their top-five ranking at the Rose Bowl. This Big Ten clash sets the stage for another loaded Top 25 schedule as programs look to bolster their CFP resumes. Here is a quick look at Illinois vs UCLA odds, touchdown props, and this weekend’s ranked slate.