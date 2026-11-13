undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harvest Aid
By Jake Allan,9 days ago
This edition is best viewed on the web — the charts render in full there. Read it online. October 2026 left 200 land-based agriculture and agtech records in the iGrow Intelligence database, against 198 for October 2025. Recorded agriculture funding went from $1,909.1M across 37 disclosed deals to $9,341.1M across 21. Ownership changes eased from 19 to 17, partnerships fell from 40 to 30, product unveils rose from 24 to 34, and bankruptcies fell from five companies to one.