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ACS earns high score on State Report Card with 95
By Noah Wortham,9 days ago
ALABASTER — Alabaster City Schools has set a new record on its State Report Card by earning its highest score yet of 95. As of Nov. 12, the Alabama State Department of Education has released State Report Cards for every district in the state. Alabaster City Schools has received an A on its report card for the sixth year in a row with an overall score of 95, placing it within the top 20 districts statewide.