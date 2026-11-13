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Counterpoint: Congress must close dangerous hemp loophole
By Warren Limmer,9 days ago
In 2022, five 14-year-old girls in Des Moines, Iowa, ended up dizzy, vomiting and with racing hearts after buying and consuming colorful delta-8 gummies branded Death by Gummy Bears, made by a Minnesota company called Northland Vapor. The girls later told police they didn’t know what they were. One girl was paranoid and kept repeating that she didn’t want to die. Two were later treated in the emergency room.
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