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DeSoto County Sheriff’s Captain Praised for Helping Girl, 8
By Jon Myers,9 days ago
A DeSoto County Sheriff’s captain is being recognized by his boss after he stepped in to help an 8-year-old girl who found herself in an unexpected situation after school. Sheriff Thomas Tuggle shared the story Friday, Nov. 13, in a message on the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, praising Captain Thomas Campbell for making sure the child got home safely.