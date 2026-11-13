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Reward offered for arrest of wanted 20-year-old in Williamson County. Here’s what the sheriff’s office says
By Caleb Wethington,9 days ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crime Stoppers is offering a monetary reward for the arrest of a wanted 20-year-old for several charges, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO reports that Matthew Marciniak is wanted in the county. The 20-year-old is accused of the following charges:. Theft over $10,000.