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Micron Foundation grants $100,000 to Wyakin Foundation for Idaho veterans
By IBR Staff,9 days ago
A $100,000 grant to help benefit Idaho military veterans transitioning from service to civilian careers has been provided to the local Wyakin Foundation courtesy of the Micron Foundation. Grant funds will help assist the organization’s efforts serving veterans pursuing higher education, vocational training and career development opportunities. Through personalized mentorship,...