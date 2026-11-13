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GC–MS Verifies Nicotine Strength in Vape Products
7 days ago
Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC–MS) shows vapers mostly know whether their e-liquid is high in nicotine. In a joint study, researchers from the Medical University of Gdansk in Poland and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York wanted to find out how accurately people who vape can report the nicotine strength of their products, and whether younger and older adults differ in the nicotine strengths and flavors they prefer. Knowing how much nicotine people are getting is key to understanding vaping habits and guiding public health research, but it’s still unclear how much we can trust what people say about the strength of their products.