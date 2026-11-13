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Men’s Basketball Welcomes Lafayette to Reilly Center Saturday
By Dylan Nuzzo, Assistant Sports Information Director,8 days ago
ST. BONAVENTURE (2-1) vs. LAFAYETTE (2-2) Saturday, Nov. 14 – 4:00 p.m. The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team continues its homestand Saturday, Nov. 14 when it welcomes Lafayette to the Reilly Center. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. and is the second game of a doubleheader with the women's basketball team who takes on Binghamton at 1:30 p.m.