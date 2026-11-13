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Best of the Week: LCGC Awards, Chiral GC, and AI in Chromatography
7 days ago
This week, Chromatography Online’s coverage included LCGC Lifetime Achievement and Emerging Leader award winners, chiral gas chromatography (GC), and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven liquid chromatography (LC) methods. This week on ChromatographyOnline.com, we celebrate two outstanding separation scientists and take a closer look at how artificial intelligence is changing the way...