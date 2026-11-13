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Ultrafast GC E-Nose Profiles Vegetable Breads
8 days ago
Gas chromatography (GC) e-nose data combines with e-eye, and e-tongue data to profile vegetable breads. How food looks, tastes, and smells all play a part in how we experience it, and no single instrument can capture all these qualities at once. Using several machines that mimic the human senses, and then combining their results, offers a way to measure these qualities objectively.