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Cedar Ridge The Quintessential Single Cask Series Tokaji Cask Finished
7 days ago
Cedar Ridge The QuintEssential Tokaji Cask Finished is an American Single Malt whiskey from Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher, Iowa, and the first release in the brand’s QuintEssential Single Cask Series. The series highlights Cedar Ridge’s award-winning American Single Malt in some of the most unique finishing casks from around the world, and this edition is finished in a cask that held Tokaji, the Hungarian dessert wine with centuries of history that Louis XIV famously called the “king of wines, and the wine of kings.” The mash bill is 100% 2-row pale malted barley. This 2025 release (Cask No. TK-24-01) is bottled at 116.8 proof and carries a price of $69.99.