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Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition Opens at OMSI in Portland Nov. 21, Its First Stop After Philadelphia
8 days ago
A Jurassic World dinosaur display in Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition. Image: The Franklin Institute. Portland, OR — Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition, a hands-on museum show on how Universal builds its rides and lands, opens Nov. 21 at OMSI in Portland, Oregon, its first stop after The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, and runs through April 18, 2027. It’s included with museum admission, $26.50 for adults.