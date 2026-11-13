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Double Duke honored as 2027 Virginia Art Educator of the Year
8 days ago
A James Madison University alumna dedicated to inspiring young artists has been named the 2027 Virginia Art Educator of the Year. Jauan Brooks, a Double Duke and graduate of JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History (SADAH), received this statewide honor from the Virginia Art Education Association (VAEA) in recognition of her commitment to students and her impact on art education throughout the Commonwealth.
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