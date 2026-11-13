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Will Spain withdraw from the 2030 World Cup? Final-hosting dispute ignites confrontation with Morocco
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
Speaking on the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", Louzán said the Spanish Federation is firm in its desire to host the final. His country has already conveyed that position to FIFA, arguing that the World Cup's concluding fixture belongs on Spanish soil as the most prominent and most watched match on the planet.