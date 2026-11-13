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Freiburg betting: Flying Bundesliga start points to more goals
By Byron David,8 days ago
Freiburg’s flying start to the Bundesliga season has them third in the table, and the underlying numbers suggest goals should keep flowing against Elversberg and RB Leipzig. Julian Schuster’s Freiburg have suffered just two league defeats this season and head into the international break in impressive form. With tough tests coming up after the break, what does that mean for the goals markets in their next two fixtures?