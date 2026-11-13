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Spain vs England UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know
By James Freemantle,9 days ago
An all-you-need-to-know preview of Spain vs England in live UEFA Nations League A action. Spain vs England UEFA Nations League Match Preview. Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on November 15 in the final round of UEFA Nations League A, Group 3 fixtures. World Cup holders Spain enter the match having already secured their place in the quarter-finals, while England need a result to consolidate their own standing in the group. Kickoff is at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.