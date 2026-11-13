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Manufacturing Intelligence: AI Poisoning Demands Pharma Data Stewards
9 days ago
Cole and Jaenisch explain why defending against AI poisoning in pharma manufacturing calls for a data steward role, immutable instruction ledgers, and automation. In the latest episode of Manufacturing Intelligence, PharmTech Associate Editorial Director Chris Cole and cohost Richard Jaenisch, senior director of Education, Outreach, and Digital Experience at Open Biopharma, move from diagnosing AI poisoning to defending against it. The answer is less about new software and more about a new role, the data steward.