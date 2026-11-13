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Ocean Shores Water Main Break: City Details Emergency Response, Boil Water Advisory and Expected Testing Results
By Super User,8 days ago
OCEAN SHORES, WA — The City of Ocean Shores has released a detailed update following a major water main break Thursday, November 12, that disrupted water service in the southern portion of the city and prompted a precautionary boil water advisory. City officials say the incident occurred when Ripple...