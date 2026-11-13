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55 Year Old Pullman Man Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime
By Evan Ellis,9 days ago
A 55 year old Pullman man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for shouting racist insults at two men at the Islamic Center. Pullman Police arrested Christopher Petruzzelli in September for threatening and harassing two men outside the center in College Hill. Petruzzelli pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony hate crime and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Whitman County Superior Court.