undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tishomingo County Burn Ban Enters Final Week, Ends Nov. 19
By Jon R Myers,9 days ago
The Tishomingo County burn ban is entering its final scheduled week, and it remains fully in effect through a cold, dry weekend. The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s statewide list, updated Friday morning, Nov. 13, still shows the county’s ban running from Oct. 19 through Nov. 19. Under state rules, a burn ban expires at midnight on its listed end date, so outdoor burning stays off limits in Iuka, Burnsville, Belmont, Tishomingo, Golden and the rest of the county through next Thursday unless the ban is changed.