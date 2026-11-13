undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'It was an adventure': Brothers remember growing up in an original Route 66 motel
4 days ago
Time now for StoryCorps and a memory from 100 years of Route 66, a centennial that fans of America's historic mother road are celebrating this week. The Sunset Motel in Moriarty, New Mexico, is the last original Route 66 motel owned and operated by the family that built it. Bill Pogue Sr. started construction in the late 1950s with the help of his children, Mike and Bill Jr. The brothers came to StoryCorps to remember what it was like to quite literally build the family business.