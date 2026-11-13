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Train Splits Tractor-Trailer in Half Near Douglasville, Shuts Down Busy Roadway
By Bella Cruz,9 days ago
Municipal Pkwy & Veterans Memorial Hwy — Reported Train-Truck Collision Site. A train slammed into a tractor-trailer near Veterans Memorial Highway and Municipal Parkway in Douglas County, splitting the trailer into two pieces and leaving the truck cab sprawled across the roadway. The crash shut down traffic in both directions as crews worked the scene.
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