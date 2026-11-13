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Washington and Pacific Northwest weekend weather outlook November 13th
By Super User,8 days ago
Washington and Pacific Northwest weekend weather outlook. The latest National Weather Service forecasts point to a wet, unsettled weekend across much of western Washington and northwest Oregon. A series of Pacific frontal systems will bring periods of rain and breezy winds. A second pulse of moisture is expected Saturday night into early Sunday, with the greatest rainfall and river concerns focused on the Olympic Peninsula. Eastern Washington should see lighter precipitation overall, with rain and mountain snow arriving in rounds. National Weather Service.