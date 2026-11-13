undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Emory's Real-Life Hawkins Lab From Stranger Things Is Finally Gone
By Marc Washington,9 days ago
1200 Briarcliff Rd. NE — Approximate Site of Demolished Hawkins Lab. The abandoned Atlanta building that appeared as Hawkins National Lab in Stranger Things has been torn down. Emory University's Briarcliff Building, a hulking former mental health facility that appeared in many scenes of Stranger Things, no longer stands on the school's Briarcliff campus.