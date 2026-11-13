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Trump's reliance on ousted Nvidia CEO in question ahead of China trip
4 days ago
Jensen Huang hasn't commented publicly on recent events. He stepped down as CEO of Nvidia following allegations of extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy. President Trump has been very friendly with Huang this term, and now there are questions about who knew what and when about the extramarital relationship and how it all affects policy. NPR White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben is here to talk about this. So, Danielle, let's find out the latest on this because the two men are very, very close. So what's the president been saying about Huang?