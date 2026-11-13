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Former ambassador on U.S.-China relations after Nvidia scandal
4 days ago
The relationship between a top tech CEO and a woman accused of spying for China is, as we've said, obviously more than a story about an extramarital affair. It raises questions about whether national security could have been compromised and about aspects of the U.S.-China relationship more broadly. So we're going to ask Nicholas Burns about this. He was the United States ambassador to China from 2021 to 2025. He's now an international relations scholar at Harvard University. Good morning, Ambassador. Thanks so much for joining us once again.