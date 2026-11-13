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Trump's envoys hope to get Europe involved in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
4 days ago
White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been racking up the miles this week. All in a pursuit of an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. First, they led peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Then they were on to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a trip to Ireland, where they met up with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.