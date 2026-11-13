undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Unelected, Yet Still Effective’ Democrat Rep. Al Green Plans to Impeach Trump Yet Again
By Hannah Knudsen,9 days ago
Perpetually outraged Democrat Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is, once again, announcing plans to try to impeach President Donald Trump. Speaking on the House floor this week, Green — who has continued to seek Trump’s impeachment in the commander-in-chief’s first and second terms — announced his plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump as early as next week.