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Seattle’s Leftist Mayor Backs Fight Against Voter-Passed Measure that Bans Boys from Girls’ Sports: ‘We Affirm the Rights of Transgender Youth’
By Amy Furr,9 days ago
Seattle’s leftist mayor has announced her approval of legal action against a measure that would enforce separation of biological boys from biological girls in student sports activities, Outkick reported Thursday. Mayor Katie Wilson’s city has been identified as one of America’s largest to be under socialist control.
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