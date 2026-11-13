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Las Vegas Hacking Cases Jump 250% in 2026 as Scammers Target Elderly Residents
By Olivia Rivera,9 days ago
Hacking and computer invasion cases in Las Vegas have exploded this year, with Metro police logging 102 cases so far in 2026 compared with just 29 at this point in 2025 — a jump that puts the fraud category up more than 250%. The numbers paint a stark picture of how quickly digital crime is accelerating across the valley, and they come as experts warn that artificial intelligence is making scams harder than ever to spot.
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