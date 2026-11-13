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Walk to End Alzheimer’s | VIP Gallery
9 days ago
About 300 walkers gathered on the historic Bagnell Dam Strip for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised more than $80,000 for care, research and awareness. The spread also features the Idiots Club Charity Golf Tournament at Osage National, which raised $29,558, and the Lake of the Ozarks Jeep Invasion. Fields of Faith nights at School of the Osage, Camdenton and Eldon schools round out these photos of the Lake community.