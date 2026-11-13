undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
38th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout | VIP Gallery
9 days ago
The 38th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout brought a week of speed, celebration and community to the Lake. Events included the Bob Morgan Memorial Hall of Fame Dinner, the Shootout on the Strip street party and the unveiling of the Cadillac Formula One racecar. Thousands of spectators lined the Grand Glaize Arm as American Ethanol hit 215 mph to win back the Top Gun title.