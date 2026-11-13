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Customer Appreciation Spotlight | VIP Gallery
9 days ago
L•O Profile’s Customer Appreciation Spotlight honors the local businesses and marketing partners that help Lake of the Ozarks thrive, from Bear Creek Valley Golf to Dogwood Animal Shelter. The spread also covers Wishing on a Ride, where Bio-Kleen and Performance Boat Center gave more than 85 Make-A-Wish families boat rides during Shootout Week. Dan Barber’s 11th annual Ride for Freedom also appears, a 160-mile poker run that raised $10,770 for local veteran and first responder charities.