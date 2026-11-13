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Emerson’s Elma Lewis Center: Celebrating Artistic Legacy Through Community Engagement and Outreach
By Erin Clossey,8 days ago
Since its launch in 2013, the Elma Lewis Center (ELC) has been an important vehicle for advancing Emerson’s commitment to civic engagement and community partnerships. Moving forward, the ELC will continue its central role in Emerson’s community engagement efforts with a sharper focus on programs and partnerships that advance and support creativity and the arts.